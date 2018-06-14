British lawmakers on Wednesday rejected proposals to remain in the European Union's customs union and single market after Brexit.
The results were a victory for Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative government.
|
02:46
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 1, 5778 , 14/06/18
British Parliament rejects proposal to remain in EU customs union after Brexit
British lawmakers on Wednesday rejected proposals to remain in the European Union's customs union and single market after Brexit.
The results were a victory for Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative government.
Last Briefs