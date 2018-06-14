Demand: Temporary injunction against Women of the Wall

The Women for the Wall organization, which seeks to preserve Jewish tradition at the Western Wall, on Wednesday filed an urgent petition to the Supreme Court, demanding that it issue an injunction to prevent the Women of the Wall from visiting the Western Wall plaza on Thursday morning, as they do every Rosh Chodesh.

"In view of the fact that this is a violation of the verdict of the Court, in a precedent-setting manner, in view of the severe damage to hundreds of worshipers in the last months, a violation that the respondents are well aware of, the Honorable Court is requested to provide an injunction that will prevent the 'Women of the Wall' from carrying their ceremony at the northern Western Wall plaza tomorrow,” the petition states.