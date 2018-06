Nikki Haley, the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, blasted the UN General Assembly on Wednesday night after it voted to condemn Israel over its actions in Gaza.

“In the face of Hamas terrorists routinely inciting violence, firing over a hundred rockets into Israeli communities, and even attacking the crossing point that brings humanitarian supplies into Gaza, today the UN made the morally bankrupt judgment that the recent Gaza violence is all Israel’s fault,” said Haley in a statement.