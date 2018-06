The UN General Assembly on Wednesday night approved votes by a strong majority to condemn Israel over Gaza violence. 120 countries voted in favor of the resolution, eight voted against and 45 abstained.

The U.S. amendment which sought co condemn Hamas was approved by a majority of 62 countries in favor, 58 against and 42 abstaining. However, the President of the General Assembly rejected the amendment on the grounds that it did not obtain the required two-thirds majority in order to pass.

