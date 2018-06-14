PMO: UN's focus on Israel embarrasses the organization

The Prime Minister's Office commented on Wednesday evening on the debate on the anti-Israeli resolution at the UN General Assembly.

"Israel appreciates the firm support of the Trump administration at the UN as well as Ambassador Haley's resolute statement today, which revealed the hypocrisy of the bias against Israel at the UN."

"The unceasing focus of the UN on Israel embarrasses the organization. It also diverts attention from other burning issues that require the attention of the international community," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.