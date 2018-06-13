Police have told the radical Women of the Wall that any attempt on Thursday to smuggle a Torah scroll into the Western Wall site will lead to their banishment from the complex.
21:32
Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18
Police to Women of the Wall: Attempting to smuggle in Torah scroll will lead to restraining order
