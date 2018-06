21:05 Reported News Briefs Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18 Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18 Frej: Disqualify Afula mayoral candidate after anti-Arab rally Meretz MK Issawi Frej called for Afula mayoral candidate Avi Elkabetz to be disqualified from running after he attended an anti-Arab rally on Wednesday."Every candidate needs a punching bag, and this is apparently part of an election campaign by Avi Elkabetz, who is behind the demonstrations and uses racism and incitement to inflame passions and ignite the election campaign... I appealed to the Attorney General demanding that Elkabetz's candidacy be disqualified," said Frej. ► ◄ Last Briefs