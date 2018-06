20:02 Reported News Briefs Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18 Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18 Netanyahu meets with US Homeland Security chief Kirstjen Nielsen Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday with US Secretary of Homeland Security Kirsjen Nielsen. "I am happy that we are cooperating in the field of homeland security and other areas, and we have no better ally than the United States, that is clear. I think you do not have a better ally than Israel," Netanyahu told Nielsen. ► ◄ Last Briefs