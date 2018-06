19:53 Reported News Briefs Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18 Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18 Netanyahu: Will I get an apology? Read more PM wonders whether MK Yair Lapid and ex-Minister Moshe Yaalon will apologize for their accusations against him over the Submarine Affair. ► ◄ Last Briefs