19:46 Reported News Briefs Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18 Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18 Avi Gabbay: Netanyahu is proud of the submarine affair Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbay responded to Prime Minister Netanyahu's demand that his critics apologize for accusing him of corruption in the 'Case 3000' affair. "The prime minister has come to take pride in the submarine affair, which means there are two options: Either this is the biggest corruption case ever, or it's the biggest administrative farce that has ever been here," Gabbay said.