19:33 Reported News Briefs Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18 Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18 Arab MK: Anti-Arab protests in Afula 'remind us of a dark time' Joint List MK Yousef Jabareen condemned the protests on Wednesday in Afula against an Israeli-Arab couple that bought an apartment. "The pictures and slogans in Afula are reminiscent of dark periods in history, and they should shock us all," he said. "The protest in Afula has to shake the entire political system, and to keep the sleep of anyone who values the equality We must stop the rising and horrific racism before it is too late."

► ◄ Last Briefs