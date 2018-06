19:15 Reported News Briefs Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18 Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18 All those arrested in Netiv Ha'avot released Read more Courts in Petah Tikvah, J'lem release those arrested while protesting evictions. Attorney: 'The state needs to do some self-examination.' ► ◄ Last Briefs