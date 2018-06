19:08 Reported News Briefs Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18 Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18 Netanyahu demands Lapid and Yaalon apologize for Case 3000 allegations Prime Minister Netanyahu demanded that political rivals Moshe Ya'alon and Yair Lapid apologize for accusing him of corruption in the 'Case 3000' probe into Israel's purchase of German submarines. Netanyahu's remarks come after police said that he is not a suspect in the probe. ► ◄ Last Briefs