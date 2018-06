19:01 Reported News Briefs Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18 Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18 Zahalka: Israel must give up its nuclear arsenal MK Jamal Zahalka (Joint List) called on Israel to scuttle its rumored nuclear program. In the wake of the Kim-Trump summit, the Middle East must be disarmed. The world must force Israel to disarm and prevent all countries from acquiring this weapon," tweeted Zahalka. ► ◄ Last Briefs