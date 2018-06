17:33 Reported News Briefs Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18 Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18 Hevron's Cave of the Patriarchs to be closed to Jews on Friday The Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron will be closed to Jews on Friday due to the Islamic holiday of Id Al Fitr. ► ◄ Last Briefs