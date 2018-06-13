17:23 Reported News Briefs Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18 Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18 Regev says 'FIFA gave Jibril Rajoub red card' Culture and Sport Minister MK Miri Regev praised FIFA's decision to put disciplinary proceedings against Palestinian Football Association Chairman Jibril Rajoub for inflammatory statements that caused Argentina's national team to cancel a soccer game with Israel.



"I hope that at the end of the disciplinary process, FIFA will send a red card to Rajoub and send him home. There is no room for terrorists who use their role as a political tool and who call for delegitimization against the State of Israel," Regev said. ► ◄ Last Briefs