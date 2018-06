14:46 Reported News Briefs Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18 Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18 Deputy Duvdevan commander says 'we surprised terrorist' who killed comrade The deputy commander of the Duvdevan counterterrorism unit described the operation to catch the terrorist who killed Duvdevan soldier Ronen Lubraski last month, "We surprised him. We did it in a sharp and fast way. It is a very complex event to enter a refugee camp in daylight, especially during the Ramadan holiday. It was a very quick surgical operation," he said. ► ◄ Last Briefs