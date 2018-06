14:42 Reported News Briefs Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18 Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18 Sponsored ads on social media to be banned election day The Knesset's Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee announced that it will recommend banning candidates from buying ads on social media that will be broadcast on election day. ► ◄ Last Briefs