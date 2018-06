10:20 Reported News Briefs Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18 Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18 Terrorist who killed soldier served time in prison Read more Terrorist Islaam Yousef Abu Hamid, who murdered IDF soldier Ronen Lubarsky, was imprisoned in 2004 for involvement in terror attacks. ► ◄ Last Briefs