09:37 Reported News Briefs Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18 Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18 Brothers of terrorist who killed soldier belong to Hamas Shabak: The brothers of terrorist Islaam Yousef Abu Hamid, who killed IDF soldier Ronen Lubarsky last month, are Hamas terrorists who have killed Israeli civilians. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs