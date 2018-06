06:46 Reported News Briefs Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18 Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18 Muslim cleric in Toronto: Zionists should be eradicated Read more At annual Al-Quds Day rally in Toronto, Muslim cleric prays for eradication of "Zionists" and "American empire". ► ◄ Last Briefs