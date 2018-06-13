U.S. President Donald Trump told Fox News on Tuesday that it is possible that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will make a trip to Washington in the future.
“I think at the right time, he’ll absolutely be coming to the White House, yes,” he said.
|
05:00
Reported
News BriefsSivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18
Trump: Kim will come to the White House 'at the right time'
