PA blames Hamas for the situation in Gaza

The Palestinian Authority government is troubled by recent demonstrations in Ramallah in which protesters demanded that the economic punitive measures against Hamas-controlled Gaza be lifted.

In an official announcement issued at the end of its weekly meeting on Tuesday, the PA government stated that it was committed to freedom of expression, while calling to focus on unity and the supreme national interest and to oppose the campaign of incitement, slander and distortion of facts that harm national security and expose the Palestinian national enterprise to danger.