An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 struck off the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Wednesday (local time), the U.S. Geological Survey said.
There are no initial reports of damage or injury.
6.0-magnitude earthquake felt in Indonesian island of Sumatra
