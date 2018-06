01:45 Reported News Briefs Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18 Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18 22-year-old injured in fall from camel in southern Israel A 22-year-old man fell from a camel near the Tel Arad junction on Tuesday evening, suffering moderate injuries. He was evacuated by paramedics to the Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva. ► ◄ Last Briefs