Kim calls for end to 'hostile military actions'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said it was "urgent" for North Korea and the United States to halt "irritating and hostile military actions against each other" during talks on Tuesday with U.S. President Donald Trump and other U.S. officials in Singapore, Reuters reported Tuesday night, citing North Korea's official news agency KCNA.

Kim reportedly said in Tuesday’s meeting that the North and the United States should commit to avoid antagonizing each other and take legal, institutional steps to guarantee it.