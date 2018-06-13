00:46
  Sivan 30, 5778 , 13/06/18

U.S. federal judge approves AT&T-Time Warner merger

A U.S. federal judge ruled on Tuesday that AT&T can move forward with its $85 billion acquisition of Time Warner.

The Justice Department, which had sued to block the purchase, has the option of appealing the decision.

