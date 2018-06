23:42 Reported News Briefs Sivan 29, 5778 , 12/06/18 Sivan 29, 5778 , 12/06/18 27-year-old bicyclist hit by car in Kiryat Yam A 27-year-old bicyclist was hit by a car in Kiryat Yam on Tuesday evening. Magen David Adom paramedics provided him with medical treatment and evacuated him to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa. ► ◄ Last Briefs