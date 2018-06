21:57 Reported News Briefs Sivan 29, 5778 , 12/06/18 Sivan 29, 5778 , 12/06/18 Erdan challenges Twitter: 'Shut down accounts of terror groups' Read more Public Security Minister calls on Twitter to close accounts of terror groups, threatening 'legal and criminal' action for failure to do so. ► ◄ Last Briefs