U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un concluded a short time ago the second part of their meeting in Singapore, attended by advisors from both sides.
The two will now have lunch together.
|
06:59
Reported
News BriefsSivan 29, 5778 , 12/06/18
Second part of Trump-Kim meeting concludes
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un concluded a short time ago the second part of their meeting in Singapore, attended by advisors from both sides.
The two will now have lunch together.
Last Briefs