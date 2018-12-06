Palestinian Arab media reported on Tuesday morning that two young Palestinian Arabs were injured in clashes with IDF forces at the entrance to Yitzhar the night before.
According to the report, one of them was moderately injured.
PA report: Two injured in clashes with IDF near Yitzhar
