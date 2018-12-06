U.S. President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, was hospitalized on Tuesday night in Washington after suffering a heart attack.
A White House spokeswoman said Kudlow was doing well.
Trump's economic adviser hospitalized following heart attack
