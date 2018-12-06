05:30 Reported News Briefs Sivan 29, 5778 , 12/06/18 Sivan 29, 5778 , 12/06/18 Trump's economic adviser hospitalized following heart attack U.S. President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, was hospitalized on Tuesday night in Washington after suffering a heart attack. A White House spokeswoman said Kudlow was doing well. ► ◄ Last Briefs