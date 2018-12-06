U.S. President Donald Trump said a short time ago that he believes the meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will be a "tremendous success".
"It's my honor. We will have a terrific relationship, no doubt," he added.
Sivan 29, 5778 , 12/06/18
Trump: Meeting with Kim will be a 'tremendous success'
