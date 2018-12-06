Knife-wielding Arab arrested at Cave of the Patriarchs

Border Police officers stationed at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron on Monday night arrested a Palestinian Arab who was carrying a knife.
The suspect, a 19-year-old resident of Hevron, was arrested for further investigation.
