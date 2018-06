00:44 Reported News Briefs Sivan 29, 5778 , 12/06/18 Sivan 29, 5778 , 12/06/18 Trump: We will know soon whether a real deal can happen U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted on Monday ahead of his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. “Meetings between staffs and representatives are going well and quickly....but in the end, that doesn’t matter. We will all know soon whether or not a real deal, unlike those of the past, can happen!” he wrote. ► ◄ Last Briefs