Tzfat Rabbi: 'IDF shouldn't fight half its soldiers'

The Chief Rabbi of Tzfat, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, is not upset by the decision not to promote Brigadier General Ofer Winter to senior positions in the IDF.

"It's not surprising that he was blocked for promotion; it is not only his promotions that are stopped, but all religious officers are prevented from reaching the General Staff where decisions are made. Those who look at the Chief of Staff's decisions see they have a guideline from Day 1. I don't know what motivates him to fight the traditional soldiers," said Rabbi Eliyahu in an interview with Arutz Sheva.