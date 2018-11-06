Deputy J'lem mayor praises terror offsetting bill

Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem Dov Kalmanovich participated in the discussions that dealt with the bill to offset the salaries of the terrorists.

"As a victim of hostile acts, I welcome the decision of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, which gives the seal of approval to the position of the terror victims: the decision to set aside funds from the PA that supports terrorism is a value-based decision. It is unthinkable that such a subject would be subject to political considerations that might uproot the initiative.

"Unfortunately, as has already been shown, the money transferred to the families of the terrorists is an incentive to enter the circle of terror because these funds constitute an insurance policy for their families. In this, we have to fight with a hard hand. "