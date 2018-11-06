Im Tirtzu: Bill to cut terror salaries 'long overdue'

The Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee approved today the second and third readings of a bill that would cut funds transferred to the Palestinian Authority over salaries paid to convicted terrorists and their families.

The bill will now be transferred to the Knesset plenum for a final vote.

Im Tirtzu CEO Matan Peleg, whose organization has been accompanying the Choosing Life Forum of bereaved families, said: "This is an historic day that is long overdue. There is no way to ease the suffering of the bereaved families, but at least justice can be done."

"This is an important step in creating a strong and effective deterrent package against terrorism," added Peleg.