12:09 Reported News Briefs Sivan 28, 5778 , 11/06/18 Sivan 28, 5778 , 11/06/18 Stabbing in Afula At 11:52 the MDA Gilboa Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a young woman who was stabbed in Afula. MDA EMTs and Paramedics are treating and evacuating to Haemek hospital an 18 year old in moderate to severe condition with stab wounds to her upper body.