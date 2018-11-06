Indictment against nursery assistant: 'Kicked, shook'

The Central District Attorney's Office filed an indictment against a nursery assistant in Petah Tikva for manslaughter and multiple offenses of abuse against the defenseless by a person in charge.

According to the indictment, on many different occasions during the course of her work, the defendant abused the babies, grabbing them by force with the arm, shaking them in the air, kicking them, slamming them against the floor, dragging them forcefully, placing blankets on their heads and bodies while making it difficult for them to move and breathe.