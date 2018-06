11:56 Reported News Briefs Sivan 28, 5778 , 11/06/18 Sivan 28, 5778 , 11/06/18 Labor leader: I intend to serve as prime minister Read more Labor leader Gabbay denies report claiming he agreed to allow former IDF Chief of Staff Gantz to serve as party candidate for PM. ► ◄ Last Briefs