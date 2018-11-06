Summary of meeting between Trump, Singapore PM

President Donald J. Trump met today with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore, The White House said in a statement.

According to the statement, He thanked Prime Minister Lee for Singapore’s generosity and partnership in hosting his June 12 meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The two leaders discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation on diplomatic, defense, and economic issues to promote stability, security, and prosperity in the region.

President Trump also congratulated Prime Minister Lee on Singapore’s chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He said that he looks forward to seeing Prime Minister Lee again soon.