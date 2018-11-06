Bill to offset terrorist salaries approved

The Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee approved for second and third readings the bill to offset the salaries of terrorists of MK Elazar Stern and Avi Dichter.

The private bill was approved without any clause allowing flexibility for the government to cancel or freeze the offset.

"The law corrects a historic injustice, a law that will reduce terror, a law that is consistent with the most basic moral values ​​of every human society, and it is not clear how it has not been legislated to this day."