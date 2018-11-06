11:04
News Briefs

  Sivan 28, 5778 , 11/06/18

North Korean FM calls Netanyahu 'Stinking Zionist'

The Foreign Minister of North Korea tweeted, "Stinking #Zionist @netanyahu offer water to @Iranhe's criminal/liar so wouldn't deliver. Meanwhile he can't be bothered giving water to #Gaza; he kills them instead."

