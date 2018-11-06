Government won't decide where Eurovision will take place

The Israeli government has decided not to get involved in the process of selecting which Israeli city will host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2019 and will not insist that the competition be held in Jerusalem, Channel 20 reported on Sunday.

According to the report, a conference call on the issue was held this pas t Friday between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, Communications Minister Ayoob Kara, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and a representative from the Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation, Kan. Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev did not participate in the conversation.