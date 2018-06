06:13 Reported News Briefs Sivan 28, 5778 , 11/06/18 Sivan 28, 5778 , 11/06/18 Khamenei: Netanyahu a 'child killer' who plays the victim Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and branded him a “child killer”. Speaking at a meeting with a group of university professors and academics in Tehran, Khamenei said the fate of “Palestine” must be determined by Palestinians, including Muslims, Jews and Christians who originally lived in the historical land of “Palestine”. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs