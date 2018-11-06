Former Chief of Staff: 'Rabbi Ronsky's path continues today'

The military rabbinate on Sunday evening held an event in memory of Brigadier General Rabbi Avichai Ronsky, the former Chief Rabbi of the IDF who passed away in April after a lengthy battle with cancer.

The ceremony was held at the Palmahim base in the presence of the Chief Rabbi of the IDF, Brig. Gen. Rabbi Eyal Karim, the family of Rabbi Ronsky, former IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Benny Gantz, Deputy Defense Minister Rabbi Eli Ben Dahan (Jewish Home) and the Chief Rabbi of Jerusalem Rabbi Shlomo Amar.