21:32 Reported News Briefs Sivan 27, 5778 , 10/06/18 Sivan 27, 5778 , 10/06/18 Twitter punishes Louis Farrakhan following anti-Semitic rant Anti-Semitic Nation of Islam leader's account decertified by Twitter after he posted rant against 'Satanic Jews'.