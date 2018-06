21:02 Reported News Briefs Sivan 27, 5778 , 10/06/18 Sivan 27, 5778 , 10/06/18 NY councilman offers gender-separate beach day to Jews, Muslims Read more New York City councilman Chain Deutsch rents beach on Coney Island to host gender-separate swims for Orthodox Jewish, Muslim residents. ► ◄ Last Briefs