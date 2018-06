20:11 Reported News Briefs Sivan 27, 5778 , 10/06/18 Sivan 27, 5778 , 10/06/18 Trump aide: 'Special place in hell' for Justin Trudeau Read more White House adviser blasts Canadian PM amid feud between Trudeau and Trump. 'Trudeau stabbed Trump in the back.' ► ◄ Last Briefs